Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A National Tribute

The Army's White Knight Corps commemorated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' through events at war memorials, schools, and forward posts. The celebration, featuring cultural programs and patriotic activities, aimed to inspire unity and devotion. It garnered enthusiastic participation from students, fostering national pride and strengthening bonds with the Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' was marked by the Army's White Knight Corps across various locations including war memorials, schools, and forward posts, according to a defence spokesperson.

The event sought to rekindle a sense of patriotism while underlining the values of unity, freedom, and national devotion that the song represents. Through cultural programs, speeches, and performances, the commemoration paid tribute to the legacy of 'Vande Mataram' in India's struggle for independence.

A vibrant turnout of students and local residents underscored the community's appreciation. The commemorative activities also reinforced the connection between the Armed Forces and civilians, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Parallel celebrations happened nationwide, including at the Jammu & Kashmir Police Public School and IIM Jammu, under government directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

