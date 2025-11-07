Left Menu

Barcelona's Camp Nou: A New Dawn in Stadium Legacy

Barcelona's team and fans have returned to the partially renovated Camp Nou for the first time in over two years. More than 20,000 fans gathered to watch a practice session. Club president Joan Laporta called it a historic day, marking progress towards completing the stadium's expansion by 2024.

Updated: 07-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:41 IST
  • Spain

In a momentous return, Barcelona's team and fans have reunited within the iconic Camp Nou stadium after over two long years, despite ongoing renovations. On Friday, more than 20,000 supporters filled the revamped venue to witness the team in training, rekindling a long-missed matchday atmosphere.

Club president Joan Laporta heralded the occasion as a 'historic day,' lauding the return as a major milestone in the club's most ambitious project yet. While there are still scaffolds and undeveloped sections throughout the stadium, the current capacity facilitated a rousing practice session that left fans eagerly anticipating full completion.

The impetus for this massive renovation stems from a desire to modernize Europe's largest soccer stadium, enabling it to accommodate 105,000 fans. Barcelona supporters were charged a nominal fee to view the training, generating vital revenue as part of the club's recovery from debt.

