AI-Generated Tiger Tale Unravels: The Truth Behind Viral Video
A viral AI-generated video falsely showing a man feeding liquor to a tiger on an empty street has been debunked by Nagpur rural police. Misleadingly linked to the Pench Tiger Reserve, the fake video led to legal action against its creator. Police warned against sharing such deceptive content.
- Country:
- India
A six-second video showing a man purportedly feeding liquor to a tiger went viral, only to be later exposed as artificially generated. The Nagpur Rural Police identified the clip as a misleading AI creation, falsely claiming to depict a tiger from the Pench Tiger Reserve.
The deceptive video was widely shared on social media, with many alleging it showed a drunken laborer's encounter with a stray tiger. In reality, no such incident occurred, prompting police to issue a legal notice to the creator from Mumbai.
Police expressed concerns over potential misinformation affecting tourism and public perception of tiger behavior. They have called for citizens to stop spreading fake content and warned of action against future misinformation cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Leaders: IIM Nagpur's Senior Management Programme
Misinformation Clash: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Media Reports
Curbing Misinformation: Nagaland Police Issue Final Notice in Zao Murder Case
Leaders Clash Over Climate Change Misinformation at Brazilian Summit
Mystery at Nagpur Crematorium: Witchcraft Suspicions Arise