AI-Generated Tiger Tale Unravels: The Truth Behind Viral Video

A six-second video showing a man purportedly feeding liquor to a tiger went viral, only to be later exposed as artificially generated. The Nagpur Rural Police identified the clip as a misleading AI creation, falsely claiming to depict a tiger from the Pench Tiger Reserve.

The deceptive video was widely shared on social media, with many alleging it showed a drunken laborer's encounter with a stray tiger. In reality, no such incident occurred, prompting police to issue a legal notice to the creator from Mumbai.

Police expressed concerns over potential misinformation affecting tourism and public perception of tiger behavior. They have called for citizens to stop spreading fake content and warned of action against future misinformation cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)