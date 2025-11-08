Left Menu

K Jayakumar's Mission: A Seamless Mandala-Makaravilakku Season

K Jayakumar, former Kerala chief secretary, is set to become the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), focusing on the seamless execution of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Acknowledging the challenges, Jayakumar promises efficient management and accountability, while prioritizing a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-11-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:47 IST
K Jayakumar's Mission: A Seamless Mandala-Makaravilakku Season
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, former Kerala chief secretary K Jayakumar is poised to take on the role of president for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), with a keen focus on the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season starting November 17.

Announced by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Jayakumar aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage despite the 'odd timing' of his appointment. He underscored the importance of providing devotees a seamless experience while allaying concerns about past controversies.

While steering clear of the Sabarimala gold controversy, Jayakumar is determined to foster professional management and accountability within the Board's oversight of numerous temples, promising an outcome that benefits the faithful.

TRENDING

1
Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

 India
2
Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to economy of UP: PM Modi.

Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of cr...

 India
3
Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

 Italy
4
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025