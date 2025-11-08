K Jayakumar's Mission: A Seamless Mandala-Makaravilakku Season
K Jayakumar, former Kerala chief secretary, is set to become the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), focusing on the seamless execution of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Acknowledging the challenges, Jayakumar promises efficient management and accountability, while prioritizing a smooth pilgrimage experience.
In a recent development, former Kerala chief secretary K Jayakumar is poised to take on the role of president for the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), with a keen focus on the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season starting November 17.
Announced by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Jayakumar aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage despite the 'odd timing' of his appointment. He underscored the importance of providing devotees a seamless experience while allaying concerns about past controversies.
While steering clear of the Sabarimala gold controversy, Jayakumar is determined to foster professional management and accountability within the Board's oversight of numerous temples, promising an outcome that benefits the faithful.
