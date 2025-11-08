Left Menu

Global Faith and Service Unite in Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary Celebrations

Devotees from around the world are gathering in Puttaparthi to celebrate the centenary of Sathya Sai Baba. The event, attended by Prime Minister Modi, highlights Baba's universal spiritual teachings and service-oriented mission. A mix of foreign nationals, devotees, and volunteers are present for this grand occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puttaparthi | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees have flocked to the spiritual town of Puttaparthi to celebrate the birth centenary of the revered spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. The event, taking place from November 13 to 24, will feature ceremonies attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.

Sathya Sai Baba's teachings, emphasizing universal spirituality and selfless service, continue to inspire people worldwide, drawing participants from 140 countries to mark this milestone. Vibrant festivities, volunteer endeavors, and cultural events mark this significant occasion, taking place at the Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram.

With dedicated volunteers from around the globe, known as Sevadal, providing services and managing the influx of participants, the centenary celebration also underscores the tremendous impact Baba's mission has had worldwide, perpetuating his message of 'Seva' and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

