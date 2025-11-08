Global Faith and Service Unite in Sathya Sai Baba's Centenary Celebrations

Thousands of devotees have flocked to the spiritual town of Puttaparthi to celebrate the birth centenary of the revered spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. The event, taking place from November 13 to 24, will feature ceremonies attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.

Sathya Sai Baba's teachings, emphasizing universal spirituality and selfless service, continue to inspire people worldwide, drawing participants from 140 countries to mark this milestone. Vibrant festivities, volunteer endeavors, and cultural events mark this significant occasion, taking place at the Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram.

With dedicated volunteers from around the globe, known as Sevadal, providing services and managing the influx of participants, the centenary celebration also underscores the tremendous impact Baba's mission has had worldwide, perpetuating his message of 'Seva' and devotion.

