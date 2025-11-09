Left Menu

Bollywood set to return to Kashmir for film shoots: Suniel Shetty

Our Jammu and Kashmir will regain the lost glory and will remain so, he added.Shetty, who played BSF veteran Bhairav Singh in J P Duttas war film Border 1997, praised the force for organising the Jammu Marathon and said its a big honour for him to join the event.If people know me, it is because of my role in the Border.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:45 IST
Bollywood set to return to Kashmir for film shoots: Suniel Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday said the film industry is all set to return to Kashmir for shooting and expressed confidence that the region would regain its ''lost glory''.

Shetty's remarks come months after terror attack in Pahalgam, which occurred in April. The government has since been trying to revive tourism which suffered a major setback following the attack.

"The shooting will happen (in Kashmir) 100 percent. Vikram Razdan, Shabbir Boxwala and one more friend Binoy (Gandhi) are preparing to shoot their films in Kashmir this year itself. I think these films will be completed by next summer," Shetty told reporters at the sidelines of the closing award ceremony of BSF Jammu. "Our Jammu and Kashmir will regain the lost glory and will remain so," he added.

Shetty, who played BSF veteran Bhairav Singh in J P Dutta's war film ''Border'' (1997), praised the force for organising the Jammu Marathon and said its a big honour for him to join the event.

"If people know me, it is because of my role in the 'Border'. I will be remembered by this role. This is the first such marathon (in Jammu) organized by BSF which is the first line of defence. They are deployed in the most difficult locations and are keeping us safe," he said.

The actor said he had earlier attended the second edition of Kashmir marathon early this month. "I am always there to support such events which bring people together and promote physical fitness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arrest

Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arr...

 Kenya
2
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
3
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

 India
4
Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025