West Bengal Honors 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Grand March

Kolkata is set to witness an impressive tribute as West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose leads a commemorative march this Monday afternoon, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The march is expected to draw significant public participation and attention.

Hosted by the Indian Museum in Kolkata, the 'Vande Mataram March' will proceed from the museum to the Raj Bhawan, featuring the participation of thousands of young children. It stands as a significant gesture of respect towards the song's history and impact.

'Vande Mataram', originally penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, rose to prominence as a symbol of India's struggle for freedom. The anniversary events reflect the song's enduring influence on the nation's cultural and political landscape.