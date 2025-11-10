Left Menu

West Bengal Honors 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Grand March

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is set to lead a march in Kolkata to commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'. The celebratory march, featuring thousands of children, honors the national song penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The festivities highlight the historic and cultural significance of the song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:59 IST
West Bengal Honors 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Grand March
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata is set to witness an impressive tribute as West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose leads a commemorative march this Monday afternoon, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'. The march is expected to draw significant public participation and attention.

Hosted by the Indian Museum in Kolkata, the 'Vande Mataram March' will proceed from the museum to the Raj Bhawan, featuring the participation of thousands of young children. It stands as a significant gesture of respect towards the song's history and impact.

'Vande Mataram', originally penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, rose to prominence as a symbol of India's struggle for freedom. The anniversary events reflect the song's enduring influence on the nation's cultural and political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee's Tribute to Nandigram Martyrs: A Pledge to Protect

Mamata Banerjee's Tribute to Nandigram Martyrs: A Pledge to Protect

 India
2
Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy

Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy

 India
3
Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

 India
4
TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025