Wounds of Bataclan: Echoes of a Shattered Night

Sebastien Lascoux was engrossed in the music at the Bataclan concert hall when Islamist militants launched an assault, leaving 90 people dead, including one of his friends. Now, ten years later, he continues to grapple with the traumatic memories of that fateful night on November 13, 2015.

The attacks on the concert hall were part of a coordinated series of assaults on Paris that killed 130 people and rocked the nation. Layla and Myriam Gharnouti, who lived nearby, transformed their apartment into a makeshift infirmary, providing refuge to many, including Lascoux, despite lacking proper medical supplies.

In the aftermath, France's security measures intensified, with President François Hollande declaring the attacks an "act of war". The sense of threat remains embedded in society, underscored by annual commemorations that remind survivors and the nation of that devastating event a decade ago.

