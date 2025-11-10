Left Menu

Cinematic Alliance: Karthik Subbaraj Teams with Sikhya Entertainment

Renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj partners with Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment for a Tamil film. Known for award-winning productions, Sikhya aligns with Subbaraj’s artistic vision. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to original storytelling with mass appeal, as production begins in Madurai. This marks Subbaraj's 10th feature film.

Updated: 10-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:34 IST
Karthik Subbaraj, the filmmaker known for hits like "Jigarthand" and "Pizza," is set to embark on a new creative journey by collaborating with Sikhya Entertainment, led by Guneet Monga Kapoor. The endeavor, announced as a Tamil film, is particularly notable given Sikhya Entertainment's reputation for impactful cinematic creations, including the Oscar-winning "The Elephant Whisperers." Production recently kicked off in Madurai, marking a significant milestone as Subbaraj's 10th feature film.

Subbaraj expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating that Sikhya's cinematic philosophy resonates with his own artistic vision. He highlighted the importance of a partnership with Guneet and Achin Jain of Sikhya, both known for their foundational work in groundbreaking storytelling. Subbaraj emphasized that this project is a narrative close to his heart, for which he found the perfect production partners.

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain both praised Subbaraj's unique blend of mass appeal and auteur capabilities. They noted that his films possess an emotional depth, described his storytelling as inventive and universal in emotional resonance. According to Jain, Subbaraj manages a rare equilibrium of artistry and intuition, a testament to the potential success of this promising collaborative effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

