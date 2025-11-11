Ghee Scam Scandal: Tirupati Laddu Tampering Unveiled
The SIT is investigating a ghee adulteration scandal involving businessman Ajay Kumar Sugandh and others. Chemicals were allegedly supplied to adulterate ghee used in Tirupati laddus. Sugandh and accomplices are accused of raising false invoices and fabricating production records to cover their illicit activities, impacting the sacred offerings at the Tirumala temple.
- Country:
- India
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is rigorously examining the ghee adulteration scandal linked to Tirupati laddus, focusing on businessman Ajay Kumar Sugandh's involvement. Sugandh, now in custody, allegedly supplied chemicals for the adulteration through his company, under false invoicing, to create fraudulent labels on ghee production records.
According to SIT findings, Sugandh collaborated with main conspirators Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain to distribute these chemicals under the guise of edible oils from the years 2022 to 2025. These materials were purportedly used to concoct the adulterated ghee at Bhole Baba Oroganic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd and, subsequently, supplied for the Tirumala temple's sacred offerings.
The report indicates a massive scale of operations with over 68 lakh kg of adulterated ghee worth Rs 251.5 crore produced, broadening the scope of fraudulent sales, particularly enhancing the divine prasadam offerings' allure while jeopardizing their sanctity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tirupati
- laddu
- ghee
- adulteration
- Ajay Kumar Sugandh
- SIT
- chemicals
- scam
- temple
- prasadams
ALSO READ
Reviewed situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, officials: PM Modi on Delhi blast.
BirlaNu's Strategic Acquisition of Clean Coats: A Game-Changer in Construction Chemicals
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.
PM Modi takes stock of situation in wake of blast in Delhi; speaks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.
Maharashtra's Tactical Showdown: Commandos Prep at Heritage Sites