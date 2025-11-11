Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Sky Spectacle: A Drone Light Show to Remember
Dehradun witnessed a grand drone light show orchestrated to celebrate Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary. Organized by UCADA, over 300 drones depicted symbolic icons including 'Mother Ganga', state bird 'Himalayan Monal', and revered shrines. The event combined tradition with technological innovation, marking a milestone in creative tourism experiences.
On Monday, the skies over Dehradun shone bright with a stunning drone light show to celebrate the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand's formation.
More than 300 drones took flight, orchestrated by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, to produce spectacular displays of cultural and spiritual symbols.
The drones, showcased as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, formed mesmerizing images ranging from Mother Ganga's descent to traditional Uttarakhand music and attire, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and technology.
