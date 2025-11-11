Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Sky Spectacle: A Drone Light Show to Remember

Dehradun witnessed a grand drone light show orchestrated to celebrate Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary. Organized by UCADA, over 300 drones depicted symbolic icons including 'Mother Ganga', state bird 'Himalayan Monal', and revered shrines. The event combined tradition with technological innovation, marking a milestone in creative tourism experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-11-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 01:19 IST
Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Sky Spectacle: A Drone Light Show to Remember
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the skies over Dehradun shone bright with a stunning drone light show to celebrate the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand's formation.

More than 300 drones took flight, orchestrated by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, to produce spectacular displays of cultural and spiritual symbols.

The drones, showcased as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, formed mesmerizing images ranging from Mother Ganga's descent to traditional Uttarakhand music and attire, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and technology.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Shutdown

Trump's Urgent Demand: Air Traffic Control Crisis Amid Longest Government Sh...

 Global
2
Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End

 Global
3
Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

Zohran Mamdani: Shaping the Future of NYC with Experience and Innovation

 Global
4
From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

From Terrorist to Diplomat: Sharaa's Washington Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025