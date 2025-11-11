Left Menu

Tracing the Sacred Journey: Hajj's Rich Tapestry Unveiled

The 'History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques' Forum in Jeddah highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts in preserving Hajj's history, offering insights into its evolution via digital media and specialized research. The event features panel discussions and exhibitions, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's cultural and tourism objectives.

The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives hosted the 'History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques' Forum in Jeddah, partnering with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program.

Spanning three days, the forum spotlighted Saudi Arabia's role in documenting the historical evolution of the Hajj pilgrimage. The event featured over 10 panel sessions, engaging more than 50 experts in fields such as history, architecture, culture, and digital technologies.

The gathering underscores Saudi Vision 2030's cultural aims, presenting Hajj's rich heritage through digital innovations, scholarly dialogue, and an exhibition showcasing rare artifacts and manuscripts.

