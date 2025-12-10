Left Menu

Colors of History: Gagron Fort Painting Festival Makes Waves

The Gagron Fort Painting Festival in Jhalawar saw over 51,00 students gather to paint, fostering heritage awareness. The event, part of the Panch Gaurav programme, celebrated children's creativity while highlighting the fort's cultural significance. Officials planted saplings, and stalls displayed regional heritage and traditions, attracting significant public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:40 IST
  • India

A historic scene unfolded at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Gagron Fort in Jhalawar as over 51,00 students participated in a painting festival.

Organized as part of the state's Panch Gaurav programme, the event, dubbed the Gagron Fort Painting Festival, aimed to boost heritage awareness across Jhalawar and the entire state.

The festival not only showcased the artistic prowess of young participants but also emphasized the cultural elegance of the fort. According to Jhalawar District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore, this milestone event paid homage to the children's creativity, honored the heritage, and enhanced the district's growing identity.

The festival positioned the fort as a potential new hub for national and international art, culture, and tourism. It also featured an exhibition basketball match and installed numerous stalls featuring Jhalawar's unique industries, horticulture, and local traditions.

Amidst the celebrations, officials, including Zila Pramukh Prem Bai Dangi and former RPSC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sharma, planted saplings within the fort, reinforcing the event's focus on environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

