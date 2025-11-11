Michael Jackson Breaks Record with 'Thriller' Resurgence

Michael Jackson has once again proved his enduring appeal by securing the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his legendary track 'Thriller' following the 2025 Halloween season. This achievement solidifies his status as the only artist to have top 10 hits across six decades: the 1970s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, '10s, and the current '20s, as reported by Billboard.

Ascending impressively from No. 32, Jackson's hit has set a new benchmark for chart longevity, outperforming Andy Williams, who previously held the record with top 10 placements in five decades before his passing.

Since his debut in November 1971 with 'Got to Be There,' Jackson has amassed an impressive 30 top 10 hits, including 13 No. 1 singles. His latest achievement sees 'Thriller' marking his first top 10 entry since his vocal feature on Drake's 2018 track 'Don't Matter to Me.'

This unexpected chart comeback is perfectly timed with the release of the trailer for 'Michael,' a biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, debuting on April 24, 2026. The film offers an in-depth portrayal of Jackson's rise to fame, starring Jaafar Jackson, and aims to captivate audiences with the late pop icon's rich legacy both in music and dance.

Featuring performances by Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier, 'Michael' is set for a grand cinematic release, having moved its premiere from October 3, 2025, to April 24, 2026. This tribute to Jackson is produced by industry veterans Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain, with a screenplay by John Logan. Executive production is led by David B. Householter.