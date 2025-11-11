Left Menu

Cinematic Splendor: IFFI 2025 Unveils Film Culture Parade on Mandovi River

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 will feature a grand parade along the Mandovi River, reflecting the rich film culture in India. Scheduled for November 20-28, it will see participation from various film companies. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has confirmed the venues and parade details.

Cinematic Splendor: IFFI 2025 Unveils Film Culture Parade on Mandovi River
  • India

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 is set to dazzle with a grand parade on the Mandovi River, showcasing the country's cinematic heritage. Announced by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, the event aims to highlight India's rich film culture.

Scheduled from November 20 to 28, the festival will unfold across various venues in Panaji. The chief minister, along with officials from the Directorate of Film Festival and Entertainment Society of Goa, has reviewed preparations to ensure a smooth execution.

Commencing on November 20, the parade will feature floats from film companies and industry stakeholders, starting at the Old Secretariat building and concluding at the Entertainment Society of Goa building, where the inaugural function will take place.

