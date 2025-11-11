Left Menu

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Calls for Unity and Peace Amidst Rising Tensions

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed recent tensions following a blast near the Red Fort, advocating for the isolation of those spreading violence. He emphasized the need for peace and unity across the nation, while highlighting progress in Kashmir and the importance of humanitarian education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:19 IST
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stressed the importance of isolating and strictly dealing with those who incite violence, referencing a recent blast near the Red Fort. He emphasized the necessity for peace and unity, urging citizens to prioritize national harmony.

During a public event, Shankar also addressed the arrest of three Kashmiri doctors over one possession of arms, attributing their actions to inadequate education about peace and humanitarian values. He emphasized the critical role of education in fostering a peaceful society.

Highlighting progress in Jammu and Kashmir, Shankar noted increased peace and the active role of youth in promoting harmony. His comments aimed to reassure and encourage continued efforts towards stability and development in the region.

