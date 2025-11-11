Kalaloka: Karnataka's Cultural Showcase at Kempegowda Airport
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates Kalaloka at Kempegowda Airport to display Karnataka's GI-certified products. The store aims to introduce the state's traditional items like Mysore silk and Channapatna toys to domestic and international travelers. The initiative supports local industries and enhances cultural branding globally.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially opened Kalaloka at Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2, a new retail space created by the Department of Industries. Kalaloka aims to showcase and retail Karnataka's GI-certified products to travelers from around the world.
At the inauguration, Siddaramaiah highlighted the store's significance within Karnataka's industrial landscape. He noted the airport's status as the third busiest in India, emphasizing the opportunity to promote the state's heritage to a diverse audience.
The store features 45 traditional products, including Mysore silk and Channapatna toys, backed by state enterprises to ensure global visibility and market reach. Plans include an additional outlet in the international departure area.
