India and Bhutan: A Bond Beyond Borders

During a significant visit to Bhutan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the profound ties between the two countries, rooted not only in their shared borders but also in longstanding cultural connections. Highlighting energy cooperation, Modi announced plans to connect Bhutan's Gelephu and Samtse cities to India's rail network, aiming to boost economic opportunities.

Addressing a celebratory gathering for Bhutan's former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck's 70th birthday, Modi acknowledged Bhutan's global leadership in environmental sustainability. He underscored India's support as Bhutan increases its renewable energy capacity, including launching a new hydroelectric project and venturing into solar energy.

Reaffirming the enduring camaraderie between India and Bhutan, Modi stressed on the spiritual and cultural bonds shared by the two nations. He reflected on the rich bilateral relationship that has overcome challenges, with shared progress and prosperity as mutual goals. The prime minister concluded by mentioning the Indian contribution to Bhutan's development plans and the symbolic cultural projects bridging their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)