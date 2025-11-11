Left Menu

Stars Unite in Grief After Red Fort Bomb Blast

Prominent celebrities have expressed their condolences following a deadly bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi, urging people to stay alert. Stars like Allu Arjun and Priyanka Chopra posted heartfelt messages on social media, offering prayers for the victims while stressing the importance of safety and awareness.

  • India

Prominent celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Karan Johar, have expressed their condolences for the victims of the bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi. The tragic incident resulted in at least 12 fatalities after an explosion struck a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

In reaction to the tragedy, Arjun shared his sentiments on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow and extending prayers for the victims' families. Priyanka Chopra described the incident's visuals as 'devastating' and urged her followers to remain safe and alert amid the chaos and heartbreak.

Other celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Vaani Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rohit Saraf, have also voiced their sympathies and urged Delhi residents to stay informed and vigilant. Their messages resonate with the collective grief and shock surrounding the unfortunate event.

