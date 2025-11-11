Left Menu

Exercise Akhand Prahar Showcases India's Defense Innovation

The Indian Army's Exercise 'Akhand Prahar', a part of Tri-Services Exercise Trishul, was held in Jaisalmer to validate integrated operations with the Air Force. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth reviewed operational preparedness, highlighting innovative use of technology, and the Army's focus on jointness, self-reliance, and innovation.

In a significant defense exercise, the Indian Army's Exercise 'Akhand Prahar' was conducted as part of the larger Tri-Services Exercise Trishul in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The event aimed to validate the Army's capability in conducting integrated, multi-domain operations in tandem with the Air Force.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Konark Corps during the exercise. He observed combined arms maneuvers and the employment of next-generation battlefield technologies such as drones and counter-drone systems.

Seth also lauded the innovations showcased by the Battle Axe Division and the Konark Corps, emphasizing the Army's commitment to self-reliance and innovation. Exercise Akhand Prahar highlighted the Indian Army's dedication to jointness, adaptability, and operational readiness across diverse battlefields.

