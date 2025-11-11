Exercise Akhand Prahar Showcases India's Defense Innovation

In a significant defense exercise, the Indian Army's Exercise 'Akhand Prahar' was conducted as part of the larger Tri-Services Exercise Trishul in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The event aimed to validate the Army's capability in conducting integrated, multi-domain operations in tandem with the Air Force.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Konark Corps during the exercise. He observed combined arms maneuvers and the employment of next-generation battlefield technologies such as drones and counter-drone systems.

Seth also lauded the innovations showcased by the Battle Axe Division and the Konark Corps, emphasizing the Army's commitment to self-reliance and innovation. Exercise Akhand Prahar highlighted the Indian Army's dedication to jointness, adaptability, and operational readiness across diverse battlefields.

