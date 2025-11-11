Remembering Sally Kirkland: An Oscar-Nominated Legend

Sally Kirkland, the celebrated Oscar-nominated actress, has passed away at the age of 84. Known for her versatile roles in numerous films, Kirkland leaves behind a rich legacy in the entertainment industry. Her most memorable appearance was in the 1987 movie 'Anna,' where she earned critical acclaim.

Her representative, Michael Greene, confirmed that Kirkland died peacefully at a Palm Springs hospice. Friends and fans had rallied behind her with a GoFundMe campaign to support her medical care after she suffered multiple fractures and subsequent infections requiring hospitalization and rehabilitation.

Kirkland's career was marked by collaborations with iconic stars like Paul Newman, Barbara Streisand, and Jim Carrey. Apart from 'Anna,' she delivered stellar performances in films such as 'The Way We Were,' 'Revenge,' and 'JFK.' Her influence extended beyond film as she made significant contributions to stage and television.