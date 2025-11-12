Mamata Banerjee's Unannounced Visit to Kolkata International Film Festival

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surprised many on Tuesday evening with an unannounced visit to the Kolkata International Film Festival, held at the Nandan venue. She took time to review the arrangements set in place for the visitors and delegates who had traveled from across the country.

While at the event, Banerjee engaged in a lively 'adda' session with KIFF Chairman Goutam Ghosh and other members of the organizing committee. The Chief Minister shared anecdotes and discussed various issues, stating that such interactions are rare due to her busy schedule.

Having returned to Kolkata from north Bengal earlier in the day, Banerjee was joined by state ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen. Banerjee had also attended the festival's inaugural session on November 6. This year's festival will showcase 215 films across 39 countries and conclude on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)