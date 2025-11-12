Bollywood Icon Govinda Hospitalized Following Sudden Fainting Incident

Bollywood superstar Govinda was reportedly rushed to CritiCare hospital in Juhu after fainting at home. The 61-year-old actor, beloved for his contributions to Indian cinema, is currently undergoing a series of medical tests.

His long-time friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, revealed that Govinda called him after feeling disoriented and unconscious. Bindal acted promptly, ensuring the actor received immediate medical attention.

Addressing the public's concern, Bindal provided a health update on Instagram, expressing prayers for Govinda's recovery and emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. Fans and well-wishers are hopeful for positive news.