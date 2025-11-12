Left Menu

Bollywood Icon Govinda Hospitalized Following Sudden Fainting Incident

Iconic Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to CritiCare hospital in Juhu after fainting. At 61, the actor is undergoing tests. His friend, Lalit Bindal, confirmed his condition via social media, expressing concerns over Govinda's disorientation and unconsciousness. Fans are praying for his swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 07:41 IST
Govinda
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Govinda was reportedly rushed to CritiCare hospital in Juhu after fainting at home. The 61-year-old actor, beloved for his contributions to Indian cinema, is currently undergoing a series of medical tests.

His long-time friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, revealed that Govinda called him after feeling disoriented and unconscious. Bindal acted promptly, ensuring the actor received immediate medical attention.

Addressing the public's concern, Bindal provided a health update on Instagram, expressing prayers for Govinda's recovery and emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. Fans and well-wishers are hopeful for positive news.

