Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Returns Home for Treatment

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy hospital and will continue his treatment at home. This decision was made by his family after several hospital visits. Dharmendra's doctor confirmed the discharge, emphasizing the family's choice for home care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 08:10 IST
Iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra, aged 89, has been released from Breach Candy hospital. Discharged early Wednesday morning, he will receive further treatment at home, according to his doctor, Dr. Pratit Samdani.

The veteran star, known for his decades-long career in Indian cinema, has been visiting the hospital intermittently over recent weeks. His release comes after the family opted for home-based medical care.

The decision reflects a growing trend among families seeking comfort and familiarity for their loved ones in familiar surroundings during medical treatments.

