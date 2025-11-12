IIM Udaipur's Startup Showcase: A Platform for India's Innovative Future

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur successfully held the Startup Showcase & Pitch Day, an initiative organized by its Incubation Centre and Saksham, in collaboration with Zoho. This notable event assembled over 20 emerging startups from across India, providing them with a platform to present their cutting-edge business concepts to more than 10 leading investors, mentors, and entrepreneurs.

The day-long program celebrated entrepreneurial spirit by enabling early-stage founders to network with significant investors, explore partnerships, and receive valuable feedback on their ventures. Notable startups included Aerofoyl with its AI-powered baggage management system and Brela Innovations with sustainable packaging solutions, among others, each pitching varied industry innovations.

The event concluded with opportunities for Startups to connect with investors, fostering a vibrant environment for future collaborations and mentorship. Reflecting IIM Udaipur's commitment to innovation, the event is pivotal to India's growth, promoting a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurship nationwide.