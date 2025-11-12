Left Menu

IIM Udaipur's Startup Showcase: A Platform for India's Innovative Future

IIM Udaipur hosted a dynamic Startup Showcase & Pitch Day, bringing together over 20 emerging startups with investors and mentors. The event highlighted innovation in sectors like technology, sustainability, and healthcare, facilitating connections and collaborations essential for entrepreneurial growth in India.

Updated: 12-11-2025 10:41 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur successfully held the Startup Showcase & Pitch Day, an initiative organized by its Incubation Centre and Saksham, in collaboration with Zoho. This notable event assembled over 20 emerging startups from across India, providing them with a platform to present their cutting-edge business concepts to more than 10 leading investors, mentors, and entrepreneurs.

The day-long program celebrated entrepreneurial spirit by enabling early-stage founders to network with significant investors, explore partnerships, and receive valuable feedback on their ventures. Notable startups included Aerofoyl with its AI-powered baggage management system and Brela Innovations with sustainable packaging solutions, among others, each pitching varied industry innovations.

The event concluded with opportunities for Startups to connect with investors, fostering a vibrant environment for future collaborations and mentorship. Reflecting IIM Udaipur's commitment to innovation, the event is pivotal to India's growth, promoting a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurship nationwide.

