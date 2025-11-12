Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson Kicks Off Production of Final 'Jumanji' Adventure

Dwayne Johnson announced the start of production on the final 'Jumanji' film. Featuring returning stars, the movie is set to be an emotionally satisfying conclusion to the franchise. Directed by Jake Kasdan, it continues a journey that started with a 1981 picture book and a classic 1995 adaptation.

Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Dwayne Johnson has officially announced the commencement of production on the final installment of the 'Jumanji' series, which he promises will be a "massive, fun, heartfelt adventure."

Revealed through an Instagram post, the new film's production is underway in Los Angeles, with stars like Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan returning. The movie, directed by Jake Kasdan, aims to be an emotionally fitting conclusion to the beloved franchise.

The sentimental journey of the 'Jumanji' franchise, which originated from Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 picture book, continues with this film. The project holds a special Easter egg — a tribute to Robin Williams — further enriching its storied legacy.

