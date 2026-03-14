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Kerala's Strategic Power Management Amid Rising Demand

Kerala's Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty assured no power cuts in the state despite increased electricity consumption. The state has secured contracts for additional power and plans open market procurement if necessary. Residents are encouraged to self-regulate usage to maintain stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:27 IST
Kerala's Strategic Power Management Amid Rising Demand
Electricity
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to address the spike in electricity consumption, Kerala's Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty announced that the state would not impose power cuts or load shedding.

Speaking at a press conference, he assured citizens that measures are in place to meet peak demand, expected to hit 600 megawatts, with short-term and long-term electricity procurement agreements in place.

The minister attributed the increased usage to more households using induction cooktops due to LPG cylinder shortages and urged citizens to self-regulate consumption. A high-level meeting is planned to discuss strategies for managing growing demand.

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