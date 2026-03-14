Kerala's Strategic Power Management Amid Rising Demand

In a decisive move to address the spike in electricity consumption, Kerala's Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty announced that the state would not impose power cuts or load shedding.

Speaking at a press conference, he assured citizens that measures are in place to meet peak demand, expected to hit 600 megawatts, with short-term and long-term electricity procurement agreements in place.

The minister attributed the increased usage to more households using induction cooktops due to LPG cylinder shortages and urged citizens to self-regulate consumption. A high-level meeting is planned to discuss strategies for managing growing demand.