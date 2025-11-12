Odisha's Iconic Bali Yatra: Extended for Enthusiasts and Traders
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the extension of the Bali Yatra fair in Cuttack by one day, now concluding on November 13. This decision aims to cater to public interest and support trader business, celebrating historical trade routes with food, rides, and cultural events.
The Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has announced an extension for the iconic Bali Yatra fair in Cuttack by one additional day.
Originally scheduled to conclude on November 12, the much-awaited fair will now end on November 13, fulfilling the public's and traders' growing interest.
This annual festival celebrates ancient maritime trade and culture with Indonesia and Sri Lanka and features a multitude of food stalls, amusement rides, and cultural festivities on the Mahanadi river banks.
