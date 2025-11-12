Left Menu

Echoes of Tragedy: Marketplace Blast Leaves Community Shaken

A devastating car explosion near the historic Red Fort left 12 dead and 27 injured. Chaos ensued as people fled, abandoning belongings. The tragedy has impacted local businesses, casting a shadow over the bustling marketplace now overshadowed by fear and cautious visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:25 IST
Echoes of Tragedy: Marketplace Blast Leaves Community Shaken
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a catastrophic explosion near the historic Red Fort transformed a vibrant marketplace into a silent reminder of tragedy, leaving 12 dead and 27 injured. The blast area, now sealed for investigation, is strewn with abandoned possessions, each telling a story of sudden panic and escape.

The usually bustling shopping spot attracts large crowds, but now stands empty, wrapped in silence behind police barricades. Visitors drawn by shock observe a site once teeming with life, now scarred by destruction. Shopkeepers recount the severity of the blast, initially believed to be a transformer or CNG explosion.

Local traders describe the aftermath, their businesses suffering amid wedding season, which is typically their busiest. Fear and caution linger as shops near the blast site remain closed, with families worried about returning to work in a place tinged with recent trauma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court

 Global
2
Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead of South Africa Clash

Dhruv Jurel Expresses Camaraderie over Competition with Rishabh Pant Ahead o...

 India
3
Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free people from BJP's 'misrule': State Cong chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Opposition parties to contest 2026 Assam assembly polls together to free peo...

 India
4
Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air India's IPO Draws Moderate First Day Subscription

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025