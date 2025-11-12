Echoes of Tragedy: Marketplace Blast Leaves Community Shaken

On Monday, a catastrophic explosion near the historic Red Fort transformed a vibrant marketplace into a silent reminder of tragedy, leaving 12 dead and 27 injured. The blast area, now sealed for investigation, is strewn with abandoned possessions, each telling a story of sudden panic and escape.

The usually bustling shopping spot attracts large crowds, but now stands empty, wrapped in silence behind police barricades. Visitors drawn by shock observe a site once teeming with life, now scarred by destruction. Shopkeepers recount the severity of the blast, initially believed to be a transformer or CNG explosion.

Local traders describe the aftermath, their businesses suffering amid wedding season, which is typically their busiest. Fear and caution linger as shops near the blast site remain closed, with families worried about returning to work in a place tinged with recent trauma.

