Celebrating Excellence: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust conferred the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025, recognizing contributions to education and nation-building. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated the awardees, who received a total cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Rakesh Bharti Mittal highlighted the Trust's commitment to strengthening India's educational and social fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:53 IST
The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust hosted the prestigious Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025 ceremony on Wednesday, highlighting contributions to education and nation-building.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present to congratulate the awardees, who shared a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and citations in various categories.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of the Trust, emphasized the importance of societal service, framing it as the foundation of national strength and progress towards a developed India.

