Dolly Parton: A Timeless Journey of Passion and Resilience

Country music legend Dolly Parton reflects on her illustrious career, personal sacrifices, and unwavering determination as she nears 80. Despite health issues and personal loss, Parton remains optimistic and plans for future endeavors, including a Broadway musical debut. Her new book, Star of the Show, chronicles her extraordinary journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:57 IST
Dolly Parton, the iconic Queen of Country music, recently opened up about her seven-decade career, personal sacrifices, and future plans in an interview with People magazine. The legendary singer discussed her new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, and reflected on her journey of faith and resilience. Despite approaching 80, Parton is far from slowing down.

After delaying several concerts due to health issues related to a kidney-stone infection, she remains optimistic. Parton, who gained fame with Porter Wagoner and later with hits like Jolene, recalled industry sexism and her reliance on determination and faith to succeed. 'I ain't got time to get old!' she declared.

Parton, a recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and many other accolades, has sold over 100 million albums. Beyond music, she is involved in various projects such as hospitality and beauty. Mourning the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, she reassures fans of her health and eye towards Broadway with Dolly: A True Original Musical in 2026.

