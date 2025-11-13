Left Menu

Houston Inaugurates First Ismaili Centre in the U.S., A Cultural Milestone

The inaugural Ismaili Centre in the United States opened in Houston, marking a significant event for the local cultural scene and the global Ismaili community. The Centre aims to serve as a cultural, civic, and educational hub for diverse activities, further engaging the sizable Indian-origin Ismaili population in Houston.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:15 IST
Houston Inaugurates First Ismaili Centre in the U.S., A Cultural Milestone
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States welcomed its first-ever Ismaili Centre this November with an inauguration in Houston, a significant cultural event for both the city and the global Ismaili community. The event was attended by notable figures including the Aga Khan V and Mayor John Whitmire, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

Located on over nine acres near Buffalo Bayou, the 150,000-square-foot facility joins other global Ismaili Centres in cities such as London and Dubai. Designed by architect Farshid Moussavi, the Centre blends modern aesthetics with Islamic architectural elements and adheres to LEED Gold environmental standards, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

The Aga Khan spoke of the Centre as being open to all Houstonians for the pursuit of knowledge and dialogue, not just the Ismaili community. Mayor Whitmire echoed these sentiments, calling the opening a proud moment for Houston. The Centre will host a variety of cultural, religious, and interfaith events, further cementing Houston's diverse and dynamic cultural identity.

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025