Houston Inaugurates First Ismaili Centre in the U.S., A Cultural Milestone

The United States welcomed its first-ever Ismaili Centre this November with an inauguration in Houston, a significant cultural event for both the city and the global Ismaili community. The event was attended by notable figures including the Aga Khan V and Mayor John Whitmire, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

Located on over nine acres near Buffalo Bayou, the 150,000-square-foot facility joins other global Ismaili Centres in cities such as London and Dubai. Designed by architect Farshid Moussavi, the Centre blends modern aesthetics with Islamic architectural elements and adheres to LEED Gold environmental standards, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

The Aga Khan spoke of the Centre as being open to all Houstonians for the pursuit of knowledge and dialogue, not just the Ismaili community. Mayor Whitmire echoed these sentiments, calling the opening a proud moment for Houston. The Centre will host a variety of cultural, religious, and interfaith events, further cementing Houston's diverse and dynamic cultural identity.