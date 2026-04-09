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Desperate Measure: Woman Consumes Pesticide at Police Office Over Marriage Dispute

A 23-year-old woman, frustrated by a man's refusal to marry her and the police's inaction, consumed pesticide at the police superintendent's office. The incident highlights her desperation following a year-long delay in her promised marriage. She is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:55 IST
Desperate Measure: Woman Consumes Pesticide at Police Office Over Marriage Dispute
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  • India

A 23-year-old woman's drastic action at a police superintendent's office has raised serious concerns. After a failed long-term relationship and alleged police inaction on her complaints, she resorted to consuming pesticide, prompting immediate medical intervention.

The woman had been in a protracted relationship with a man from Rampur Karkhana, who she claimed promised marriage but continually delayed the commitment. Her repeated appeals to local authorities reportedly went unheeded, pushing her to this extreme action.

Police officials, including Station House Officer Ashwin Kumar, confirmed the incident and stated that the woman's family accused the man of betrayal. The woman has given her statement, and ongoing legal proceedings are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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