Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: Celebrating Success and Speculated Engagement

At a recent event, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda praised each other while celebrating Rashmika's film, 'The Girlfriend'. Known for their close bond, they've sparked engagement rumors, with sources claiming a private ceremony took place. However, official confirmation is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:08 IST
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda (Photo/Instagram@rashmika_mandanna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent film success event, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen showering each other with heavy doses of admiration. The duo, who have sparked engagement rumors, were attending the celebration of Rashmika's movie 'The Girlfriend'. Videos have surfaced online showcasing their camaraderie and mutual respect.

During the event, Rashmika, affectionately addressing Vijay as 'Viju', expressed her heartfelt gratitude for his support throughout her cinematic journey. In response, Vijay praised Rashmika for her brave and meaningful film choices during a peak in her career, highlighting her growth as an artist and a person.

Adding fuel to the engagement speculation, the pair shared a charming moment when Vijay kissed Rashmika's hand, to the delight of their fans. Reports from sources suggest they got engaged privately on October 3 in Hyderabad, though neither has confirmed nor shared images of the occasion. The couple's wedding is rumored to be planned for February 2026.

