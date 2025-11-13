Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: Celebrating Success and Speculated Engagement

At a recent film success event, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen showering each other with heavy doses of admiration. The duo, who have sparked engagement rumors, were attending the celebration of Rashmika's movie 'The Girlfriend'. Videos have surfaced online showcasing their camaraderie and mutual respect.

During the event, Rashmika, affectionately addressing Vijay as 'Viju', expressed her heartfelt gratitude for his support throughout her cinematic journey. In response, Vijay praised Rashmika for her brave and meaningful film choices during a peak in her career, highlighting her growth as an artist and a person.

Adding fuel to the engagement speculation, the pair shared a charming moment when Vijay kissed Rashmika's hand, to the delight of their fans. Reports from sources suggest they got engaged privately on October 3 in Hyderabad, though neither has confirmed nor shared images of the occasion. The couple's wedding is rumored to be planned for February 2026.