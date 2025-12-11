A Royal Sip: Dom Perignon from Iconic Charles & Diana Wedding Up for Auction

A unique piece of royal history is set to go under the hammer at Bruun Rasmussen auction house in Lyngby. A magnum of Dom Perignon, specially crafted for the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, will be up for bidding this Thursday. Only 12 such bottles were made, and this particular one is expected to fetch up to USD 93,000.

The vintage 1961 champagne, a symbol of one of the world's most famous nuptial ceremonies, has captured the attention of both royal memorabilia and fine wine collectors alike. Thomas Rosendahl, head of Bruun Rasmussen's wine department, expressed his surprise at finding such a rare bottle, noting its excellent provenance.

The champagne's journey began as a celebration from Dom Perignon honoring the royal wedding day. As experts confirm the bottle's drinkability, the anticipation builds on who will acquire this historic artifact at auction; a royal memorabilia enthusiast, a wine collector, or perhaps a museum.

