Left Menu

A Royal Sip: Dom Perignon from Iconic Charles & Diana Wedding Up for Auction

A rare magnum of Dom Perignon Vintage 1961 champagne, crafted for Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, is set for auction. Only 12 were produced for the occasion, and it's expected to fetch up to USD 93,000. The sale has attracted interest from collectors of royal memorabilia and fine wine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lyngby | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:26 IST
A Royal Sip: Dom Perignon from Iconic Charles & Diana Wedding Up for Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A unique piece of royal history is set to go under the hammer at Bruun Rasmussen auction house in Lyngby. A magnum of Dom Perignon, specially crafted for the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, will be up for bidding this Thursday. Only 12 such bottles were made, and this particular one is expected to fetch up to USD 93,000.

The vintage 1961 champagne, a symbol of one of the world's most famous nuptial ceremonies, has captured the attention of both royal memorabilia and fine wine collectors alike. Thomas Rosendahl, head of Bruun Rasmussen's wine department, expressed his surprise at finding such a rare bottle, noting its excellent provenance.

The champagne's journey began as a celebration from Dom Perignon honoring the royal wedding day. As experts confirm the bottle's drinkability, the anticipation builds on who will acquire this historic artifact at auction; a royal memorabilia enthusiast, a wine collector, or perhaps a museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025