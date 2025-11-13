Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Pushes for Renaming of Railway Stations After Saints

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has proposed renaming four railway stations in the state to honor local saints. The proposal, reflecting cultural significance, has been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. Patil emphasizes the saints' contributions to the regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:41 IST
Karnataka's Minister M B Patil has put forward a proposal to rename four railway stations in the state in honor of prominent local saints. The recommendation, issued on Thursday, underscores the cultural significance behind the renaming.

The minister has sent the proposal to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. The suggested new names are Jnana Yogi Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji Railway Station for Vijayapura, Sri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station for Belagavi, Channabasava Pattadevaru Railway Station for Bidar, and Bhayagada Railway Station for Sooragondanakoppa.

According to Patil, these saints have made noteworthy contributions to Karnataka, and he urges the central body to expedite the renaming process and officially document it in the government gazette.

