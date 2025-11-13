Leopard Safari Close Call: Woman Injured in bannerghatta
A leopard allegedly attacked a woman through a mesh window on a safari bus in Bannerghatta National Park. The woman, identified as Vahita Banu, was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident was captured on video, showing the leopard pawing through the window.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded at Bannerghatta National Park as a leopard reportedly attempted to attack a woman through the mesh window of a safari bus, officials stated on Thursday.
The victim, Vahita Banu, in her 50s, was immediately provided first aid and later transferred to a private hospital for further care. She is said to be recovering well.
A video that went viral on social media shows the leopard climbing onto the bus, reaching through a small gap in the mesh. Officials assured that such occurrences are rare as safari buses are designed to prevent direct animal contact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Wildlife Collaboration: Botswana Transfers Cheetahs to India
Supreme Court Orders Jharkhand to Declare Saranda Forest a Wildlife Sanctuary
Supreme Court Halts Mining Near Wildlife Sanctuaries: A Win for Conservation
Wildlife Smuggling Ring Busted: 197 Turtles Rescued in Uttar Pradesh
Cheetahs Journey: Botswana's Symbolic Gift to India for Wildlife Conservation