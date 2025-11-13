Leopard Safari Close Call: Woman Injured in bannerghatta

A dramatic incident unfolded at Bannerghatta National Park as a leopard reportedly attempted to attack a woman through the mesh window of a safari bus, officials stated on Thursday.

The victim, Vahita Banu, in her 50s, was immediately provided first aid and later transferred to a private hospital for further care. She is said to be recovering well.

A video that went viral on social media shows the leopard climbing onto the bus, reaching through a small gap in the mesh. Officials assured that such occurrences are rare as safari buses are designed to prevent direct animal contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)