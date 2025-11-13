Left Menu

Leopard Safari Close Call: Woman Injured in bannerghatta

A leopard allegedly attacked a woman through a mesh window on a safari bus in Bannerghatta National Park. The woman, identified as Vahita Banu, was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident was captured on video, showing the leopard pawing through the window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded at Bannerghatta National Park as a leopard reportedly attempted to attack a woman through the mesh window of a safari bus, officials stated on Thursday.

The victim, Vahita Banu, in her 50s, was immediately provided first aid and later transferred to a private hospital for further care. She is said to be recovering well.

A video that went viral on social media shows the leopard climbing onto the bus, reaching through a small gap in the mesh. Officials assured that such occurrences are rare as safari buses are designed to prevent direct animal contact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

