India's Diversity Model: A Global Lesson

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed that India can offer the world valuable insights into managing diversity effectively, due to its unique systems.

Bhagwat spoke during the Entrepreneur Dialogue: Towards New Horizons event, emphasizing that India's prosperity and status as a 'Vishwa Guru' require collective efforts, not just individual heroics.

He encouraged a broader understanding of the RSS and highlighted initiatives such as social harmony, environmental awareness, civic responsibility, and national pride, marking the organization's 100-year journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)