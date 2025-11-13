Left Menu

India's Diversity Model: A Global Lesson

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's role in teaching the world about managing diversity, advocating for collective involvement in nation-building. He highlighted the RSS's focus on societal organization and urged first-hand experience before passing judgment. Bhagwat advocated social harmony, environmental awareness, and civic responsibility during the Sangh's 100-year anniversary events.

Jaipur | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:07 IST
India's Diversity Model: A Global Lesson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed that India can offer the world valuable insights into managing diversity effectively, due to its unique systems.

Bhagwat spoke during the Entrepreneur Dialogue: Towards New Horizons event, emphasizing that India's prosperity and status as a 'Vishwa Guru' require collective efforts, not just individual heroics.

He encouraged a broader understanding of the RSS and highlighted initiatives such as social harmony, environmental awareness, civic responsibility, and national pride, marking the organization's 100-year journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

