Left Menu

Beast Land: Saudi Arabia's Latest Spectacle Shaping Entertainment Revolution

MrBeast, the world-renowned YouTuber, launches Beast Land in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant stride in the kingdom's entertainment landscape. Saudi Arabia, once conservative, is undergoing transformation under Vision 2030, opening up to global celebrities and entertainment venues. Beast Land offers themed challenges, reflecting MrBeast's unique style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:19 IST
Beast Land: Saudi Arabia's Latest Spectacle Shaping Entertainment Revolution

Saudi Arabia's entertainment landscape sees a dynamic shift with the introduction of Beast Land, a theme park by YouTube sensation, MrBeast. Known for his elaborate video challenges, MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, aims to bring his virtual experiences to life in Riyadh.

Beast Land is the latest move in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, intended to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy and modernize its societal fabric. Once restrictive in entertainment, the kingdom is now hosting events like the Riyadh Season, rendering the capital a vibrant cultural hub.

Donaldson, thrilled with the development, encourages international visitors to explore the evolving Saudi Arabia. The nation attracts high-profile figures, as seen with Cristiano Ronaldo's lucrative contract. However, MrBeast is not without controversy, having faced recent legal challenges in Mexico over his filming activities.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Shakeup: Two Supreme Court Judges Resign over Controversial Amendment

Judicial Shakeup: Two Supreme Court Judges Resign over Controversial Amendme...

 Pakistan
2
U.S. Government Reopens: Aftermath of the Longest Shutdown

U.S. Government Reopens: Aftermath of the Longest Shutdown

 Global
3
Germany Bolsters Defence with €108 Billion Boost

Germany Bolsters Defence with €108 Billion Boost

 Germany
4
Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines as India A Clinches Thrilling Victory in First ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines as India A Clinches Thrilling Victory in First ODI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025