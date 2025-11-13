Beast Land: Saudi Arabia's Latest Spectacle Shaping Entertainment Revolution

Saudi Arabia's entertainment landscape sees a dynamic shift with the introduction of Beast Land, a theme park by YouTube sensation, MrBeast. Known for his elaborate video challenges, MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, aims to bring his virtual experiences to life in Riyadh.

Beast Land is the latest move in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, intended to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy and modernize its societal fabric. Once restrictive in entertainment, the kingdom is now hosting events like the Riyadh Season, rendering the capital a vibrant cultural hub.

Donaldson, thrilled with the development, encourages international visitors to explore the evolving Saudi Arabia. The nation attracts high-profile figures, as seen with Cristiano Ronaldo's lucrative contract. However, MrBeast is not without controversy, having faced recent legal challenges in Mexico over his filming activities.