AI vs. Human: The New Sound of Music

A recent Deezer–Ipsos survey revealed that 97% of music listeners cannot tell the difference between artificial intelligence-generated songs and those composed by humans. This concern is raising ethical debates within the music industry over concepts of creation, consumption, and copyright.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni has called for the dismissal of Blake Lively's lawsuit accusing him of misconduct on the set of the film 'It Ends With Us.' Baldoni's legal team argues he addressed Lively's concerns immediately.

Outside of legal battles, K-pop group NewJeans is set to return to record label ADOR after a contentious hiatus. The entertainment sector continues to evolve, illustrated by MrBeast's launch of a theme park in Saudi Arabia and George Clooney's exploration of fame's darker sides in his new film.

