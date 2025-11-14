Left Menu

AI vs. Human: The New Sound of Music

A new survey reveals that 97% of listeners can't distinguish between AI-generated music and human-composed songs, sparking ethical concerns in the music industry. Meanwhile, legal issues and celebrity ventures continue to make headlines, highlighting the complexities of fame and the entertainment sector's evolving landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:30 IST
AI vs. Human: The New Sound of Music
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Deezer–Ipsos survey revealed that 97% of music listeners cannot tell the difference between artificial intelligence-generated songs and those composed by humans. This concern is raising ethical debates within the music industry over concepts of creation, consumption, and copyright.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni has called for the dismissal of Blake Lively's lawsuit accusing him of misconduct on the set of the film 'It Ends With Us.' Baldoni's legal team argues he addressed Lively's concerns immediately.

Outside of legal battles, K-pop group NewJeans is set to return to record label ADOR after a contentious hiatus. The entertainment sector continues to evolve, illustrated by MrBeast's launch of a theme park in Saudi Arabia and George Clooney's exploration of fame's darker sides in his new film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Trade Boost: Tariff Cuts on Latin American Imports

US Trade Boost: Tariff Cuts on Latin American Imports

 United States
2
Market Shake-Up: Wall Street's One-Day Slide Stuns Investors

Market Shake-Up: Wall Street's One-Day Slide Stuns Investors

 Global
3
Ireland Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 Victory

Ireland Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 Victory

 Global
4
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket: A New Era in Space Exploration

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket: A New Era in Space Exploration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025