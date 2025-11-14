Left Menu

Children's Day: Building Future Leaders on a Strong Foundation

On Children's Day, leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers, extended greetings, emphasizing the importance of children's education, health, and rights. They highlighted the role of children in shaping a strong society and New India, encouraging support for their dreams and aspirations.

Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:21 IST
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, leaders came forward to mark Children's Day with messages of hope and encouragement. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his wishes for children's lives to be guided by knowledge and good values, as they form the bedrock of New India.

Reiterating the important role of children in nation-building, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized that children's unique talents need freedom and courage to flourish. He encouraged society to take steps to realize their dreams and secure a bright future for them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underlined that the nation's development hinges on the progress of its children. He urged commitment to safeguarding their education, health, and rights. The celebrations coincide with the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, known as Children's Day.

