Children: The Light of Tomorrow—Mamata Banerjee's Heartfelt Children's Day Message

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to children with a heartwarming message on the occasion of Children's Day, calling them the 'light of tomorrow'.

In her message, shared on the social media platform X, she extended her heartfelt love, best wishes, and congratulations to all children, hoping for their success and progress in life.

India celebrates Children's Day on November 14, in honor of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, a day dedicated to cherishing and nurturing the young minds of the nation.

