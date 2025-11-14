Left Menu

Children: The Light of Tomorrow—Mamata Banerjee's Heartfelt Children's Day Message

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated Children's Day with a heartfelt message on social media, describing children as the 'light of tomorrow'. She wished them success and progress in their lives. India commemorates Children's Day on November 14, celebrating the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:50 IST
Children: The Light of Tomorrow—Mamata Banerjee's Heartfelt Children's Day Message
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to children with a heartwarming message on the occasion of Children's Day, calling them the 'light of tomorrow'.

In her message, shared on the social media platform X, she extended her heartfelt love, best wishes, and congratulations to all children, hoping for their success and progress in life.

India celebrates Children's Day on November 14, in honor of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, a day dedicated to cherishing and nurturing the young minds of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

