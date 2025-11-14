Crafted in Confidence: Kora by NM's Wedding Campaign with Meezaan Jafri

Kora by NM, one of India's foremost contemporary menswear brands, has launched its new wedding campaign 'Crafted in Confidence' featuring rising star Meezaan Jafri as its ambassador. This collaboration highlights the innovative fusion of timeless craftsmanship with Meezaan's charismatic style, reimagining the modern Indian groom's wardrobe.

The collection offers an extensive range of attire, from pastel kurta sets for pre-wedding events to regal sherwanis and sleek tuxedos for the wedding day and receptions, each piece a testament to Kora's meticulous detailing and sophisticated color palette.

Kora by NM aims to resonate with the new generation, maintaining a balance between traditional values and individual expression. The digital campaign launching on various platforms like Instagram and YouTube emphasizes this evolving narrative in Indian menswear.

(With inputs from agencies.)