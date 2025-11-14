Fashion Forward: FTSC 2025 as a Catalyst for Societal Transformation

Woxsen University recently concluded the third edition of the International Conference on Fashion as a Tool for Social Change (FTSC 2025), reinforcing its commitment to meaningful dialogue intersecting creativity, ethics, and social impact. The conference explored how technology and tradition converge in fashion to create a responsible, inclusive ecosystem.

This year's edition, themed 'Innovating the Present, Preserving the Future,' saw participation from national and international scholars, designers, and industry experts. Discussions highlighted fashion's power in cultural sustainability, circular economy, and ethical design, with key collaborators from UK, Egypt, and India supporting the event's success.

The two-day event featured expert talks, innovative presentations, and industry insights, all pointing to fashion's potential as a tool for environmental and societal change. The momentum continues as Woxsen University looks forward to FTSC 2026, continuing its mission of promoting purpose-driven design and global collaboration.

