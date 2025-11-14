Ajay Devgn Stresses Self-Belief at 'De De Pyaar De 2' Screening

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was joined by family and friends on Friday for a special screening of his latest film, 'De De Pyaar De 2', in Mumbai. Among those spotted were his wife Kajol, her mother Tanuja, and Ajay's mother, Veena Devgan.

The screening also drew his nephews, Aaman and Danish, as well as close friends Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Meezan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan.

During the film's promotions in Delhi, Devgn spoke about the significance of self-belief and urged individuals to follow their instincts. He pointed out that life is too short for insecurity and encouraged the younger generation to pursue their true passions regardless of success outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)