A Heartfelt Return: Chief Minister Dhami Revisits Roots with Emotion

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a poignant return to his roots by visiting his ancestral village, Tundi-Baramon, in Pithoragarh district. Accompanied by his mother, Dhami engaged with villagers and offered prayers at the local temple on Friday.

Elaborating on his visit through social media, Dhami expressed that the return evoked deep emotions, reminding him of his formative years. He fondly recalled how the village's culture and traditions influenced his personality. He highlighted the welcome warmth from elders and the joy of recognition by his childhood name as sources of personal inspiration and responsibility.

Dhami further reflected on the nostalgia evoked by the village's sights and sounds, seeing them as core to his identity. He described the day as permanently etched in his heart, with his community's love and trust as motivating forces for his leadership journey.