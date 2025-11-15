Left Menu

A Heartfelt Return: Chief Minister Dhami Revisits Roots with Emotion

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited his ancestral village, Tundi-Baramon, with his mother, experiencing a poignant connection to his roots. He shared his emotional reflections on social media, emphasizing the village's role in shaping his identity and the invaluable affection he received from family and community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:31 IST
A Heartfelt Return: Chief Minister Dhami Revisits Roots with Emotion
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a poignant return to his roots by visiting his ancestral village, Tundi-Baramon, in Pithoragarh district. Accompanied by his mother, Dhami engaged with villagers and offered prayers at the local temple on Friday.

Elaborating on his visit through social media, Dhami expressed that the return evoked deep emotions, reminding him of his formative years. He fondly recalled how the village's culture and traditions influenced his personality. He highlighted the welcome warmth from elders and the joy of recognition by his childhood name as sources of personal inspiration and responsibility.

Dhami further reflected on the nostalgia evoked by the village's sights and sounds, seeing them as core to his identity. He described the day as permanently etched in his heart, with his community's love and trust as motivating forces for his leadership journey.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

 Global
2
Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

 India
4
Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025