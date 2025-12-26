Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: A Tribute to His Father

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka after 17 years in self-exile, marking his homecoming with a poignant visit to his father, Ziaur Rahman's grave.

Rahman, visibly emotional, paid homage to the late president by offering prayers and laying floral tributes. His journey to Zia Udyan was slowed by enthusiastic supporters who lined the roads, creating a vibrant, narrow path for the motorcade.

Security was elevated with additional law enforcement at Zia's grave site, while checkpoints and volunteers maintained order among the gathered party activists.

