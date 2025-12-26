Left Menu

Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: A Tribute to His Father

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman visited his father's grave in Dhaka for the first time in 19 years after returning from self-exile in the UK. Rahman reached Zia Udyan on a bulletproof bus, accompanied by senior party leaders. Security was heightened, and party supporters lined the roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:24 IST
Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: A Tribute to His Father
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka after 17 years in self-exile, marking his homecoming with a poignant visit to his father, Ziaur Rahman's grave.

Rahman, visibly emotional, paid homage to the late president by offering prayers and laying floral tributes. His journey to Zia Udyan was slowed by enthusiastic supporters who lined the roads, creating a vibrant, narrow path for the motorcade.

Security was elevated with additional law enforcement at Zia's grave site, while checkpoints and volunteers maintained order among the gathered party activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

 India
2
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

 India
3
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Russian Federation
4
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025