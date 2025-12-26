Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: A Tribute to His Father
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman visited his father's grave in Dhaka for the first time in 19 years after returning from self-exile in the UK. Rahman reached Zia Udyan on a bulletproof bus, accompanied by senior party leaders. Security was heightened, and party supporters lined the roads.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:24 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka after 17 years in self-exile, marking his homecoming with a poignant visit to his father, Ziaur Rahman's grave.
Rahman, visibly emotional, paid homage to the late president by offering prayers and laying floral tributes. His journey to Zia Udyan was slowed by enthusiastic supporters who lined the roads, creating a vibrant, narrow path for the motorcade.
Security was elevated with additional law enforcement at Zia's grave site, while checkpoints and volunteers maintained order among the gathered party activists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protesters block key Dhaka junction seeking justice for Hadi's killing
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman landed in Dhaka to a rousing welcome.
Dhaka's Heartfelt Reception
Tragic Bomb Explosion in Dhaka's Mogbazar Area
Crude Bomb Explosion in Dhaka Raises Tensions Ahead of Political Return