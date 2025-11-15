Empowering Tomorrow: ABVP's Role in Student Leadership and Contributions

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been praised for its unique integration of student welfare with values of struggle, sensitivity, and principles crucial for holistic development, said Uttar Pradesh's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna. Speaking on Friday at the 65th provincial convention for the Gorakh region, Khanna lauded the student organization's pivotal role in nurturing patriotism, discipline, and leadership.

The convention saw the election of Dr. Rakesh Pratap Singh of Gorakhpur as the provincial president for 2025-26 and Shashikant Mangalam Gupta of Mau as provincial secretary. Additionally, ABVP's blood donation campaigns were recognized as life-saving initiatives, further highlighting the organization's societal contributions.

Minister of State for Transport, Daya Shankar Singh, noted that ABVP workshops have successfully produced dedicated volunteers who now occupy key positions across the country, contributing significantly to national pride. National ABVP leaders such as President Prof Rajsharan Shahi and Secretary Ankit Shukla also attended the convention, which emphasized ABVP's ongoing influence in fostering future leaders. The event concluded with positive remarks on the NDA's electoral success in Bihar, forecasting strengthening prospects in future polls.

