Celebrating Jharkhand: A Land of Brave Heritage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Jharkhand's 25th foundation day. He highlighted the rich tribal culture and remembered the legacy of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Modi expressed his wishes for the state's prosperity. Jharkhand, formed in 2000, shares its foundation day with Munda's birth anniversary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the state's 25th foundation day, celebrated on Saturday.
Recalling the enduring legacy of tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Modi emphasized the region's history, rich with tales of resilience, struggle, and dignity.
In his message, the Prime Minister expressed his hopes for continued progress and prosperity for the families of Jharkhand. The state, formed in 2000 from the partition of Bihar, celebrates its foundation day on November 15, which also marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribal Pride Day: Honoring Heritage and the Path to Unity
IGNCA Hosts Workshop Showcasing Historic Khambhat Bead-Making Craft Heritage
Madhya Pradesh Honours Tribal Heritage by Releasing 32 Prisoners on Tribal Pride Day
NDA's historic win in Bihar seal of trust for development and welfare policies of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar govts: BJP chief Nadda.
Chandni Chowk's Changing Narrative: From Heritage to Horror