Celebrating Jharkhand: A Land of Brave Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the state's 25th foundation day, celebrated on Saturday.

Recalling the enduring legacy of tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Modi emphasized the region's history, rich with tales of resilience, struggle, and dignity.

In his message, the Prime Minister expressed his hopes for continued progress and prosperity for the families of Jharkhand. The state, formed in 2000 from the partition of Bihar, celebrates its foundation day on November 15, which also marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

(With inputs from agencies.)