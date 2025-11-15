Left Menu

Crocs and Himesh Reshammiya Unveil 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz' Campaign

Crocs has partnered with Indian music icon Himesh Reshammiya for 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz' campaign. The creative project embraces individuality, confidence, and style. Conceptualized by Kulfi Collective, the campaign film highlights mutual admiration and self-expression, featuring a unique twist on a Reshammiya hit song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:44 IST
In a fusion of footwear and music innovation, Crocs has teamed up with Himesh Reshammiya, a stalwart of the Indian music scene, to launch their new campaign 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz.'

The campaign, brought to life by Kulfi Collective, features a film where Reshammiya's characteristic flair meets the playful embodiment of self-expression championed by Crocs.

Set in a vibrant restaurant, the narrative takes a surprising turn as a simple compliment over Crocs shoes ignites a shared moment of admiration, capturing the spirit of individuality that Crocs seeks to advocate.

