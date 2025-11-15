Crocs and Himesh Reshammiya Unveil 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz' Campaign

In a fusion of footwear and music innovation, Crocs has teamed up with Himesh Reshammiya, a stalwart of the Indian music scene, to launch their new campaign 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz.'

The campaign, brought to life by Kulfi Collective, features a film where Reshammiya's characteristic flair meets the playful embodiment of self-expression championed by Crocs.

Set in a vibrant restaurant, the narrative takes a surprising turn as a simple compliment over Crocs shoes ignites a shared moment of admiration, capturing the spirit of individuality that Crocs seeks to advocate.